LEGO Super Mario: What's a themed train doing at Termini Station in Rome?

On the occasion of the launch of the LEGO Super Mario set, Nintendo Italy has decided to organize a unique initiative with Trenitalia which consists in the preparation of a Super Mario themed regional train that will start right in front of the LEGO Store of Termini Station in Rome.

The train chosen for this initiative is the new double-decker model Rock, with customizations that refer to the iconic adventure of the mustachioed plumber from the Kyoto house. The Trenitalia Super Mario Rock regional train it has already entered service today, Saturday 1 August, and there are several customizations that include the inevitable Super Mario themed stickers and decals.

The LEGO Super Mario branded train also features customized versions of the messages and sounds emitted by the speakers inside the carriages, with jingle which incorporate the characteristic sounds of the most popular chapters of the Nintendo platform series.

The project was presented by the CEO of Lego Italia Paolo Lazzarin, by the director of the Trenitalia Passenger Regional Division Sabrina De Filippis and the Lazio Region Councilor for Transport Mauro Alessandri. This important videogame-themed partnership between Lego Italy and Trenitalia will continue over the next few months with initiatives that include, for example, a prize competition which will be launched in the autumn and which will reward commuters who decide to use the new Rock model of the fleet of trains of the FS Italiane Group. On these pages you will find all the information on the price of the LEGO Super Mario sets.