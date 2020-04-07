LEGO Super Mario sets begin to hit stores with price and date

Share it:

A few weeks ago it was announced that LEGO He was going to collaborate with Nintendo for the first time to launch a collection of Super Mario sets with interactive elements thanks to bluetooth capabilities, sounds and small screens. Now you can reserve the first of these sets that will be released on August 1.

Shops like Zavvi have already opened the reserves of this first set that has a price of € 54.99 and hopefully more stores will be coming soon. This first set is called Adventures with Mario and offers the following:

Kids can team up with their favorite character in the real world with the Starter Pack: Adventures with Mario LEGO® Super Mario ™ (71360). The set includes a LEGO Mario ™ figure that emits immediate responses and expressions through the LCD screens and the speaker. Players earn virtual coins for moving LEGO Mario from the starting pipeline to the pennant across turntables and walking on clouds, using the block? and waging super battles against the Bowsy and Goomba toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to beat.

As we saw at the time in the presentation trailer, many more sets will come with other scenarios so that players can connect with each other to desasapland their own levels and thus customize the adventures they live with this interactive Mario that also connects to the APP LEGO for mobile.

This collaboration is the result of Nintendo's efforts to take its licenses far beyond video games with quality products. They will also do the same in the cinema with the new animated movie of Super Mario that is being developed by those responsible for The Minions and Gru, my favorite villain.