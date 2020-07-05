LEGO Super Mario: book the GameStop Starter Pack, the Super Mushroom block as a gift!

Share it:

GameStop Italy opens the pre-orders of the LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack with a bonus: will all those who pre-order receive the exclusive block as a gift? Super Mushroom, available only while stocks last.

"With this LEGO Super Mario Basic Path you will discover how LEGO Mario acts in real life. Build your first level and help Mario collect the coins! Spin on the platform … but be careful not to fall! Fly through the clouds and collect extra coins and a Superstella with the Block? Jump on Goomba and hit Bowser Junior on the back to get coins. Challenge your friends and, at the end of the game, rebuild everything to create new challenges!"

By booking LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack from GameStop for 59.98 euros you will not only guarantee the availability of the product at launch (release scheduled for August 1st) but will you also receive the exclusive Block? Super mushroom, this will be delivered to you on the day of exit, the offer is valid until the day before the exit, by booking the product.

Undoubtedly a good opportunity to get one extra bonus for the LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack, the ideal package to start exploring the new LEGO universe dedicated to the most loved and known video game character ever.