LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the new video celebrates the release of Episode 9

On the occasion of the launch of the Star Wars movie The Ascent of Skywalker, WBIE and the TT Games team publish a new teaser of LEGO Star Wars The Saga of the Skywalkers, the game that will include the nine major episodes of Star Wars with the usual humorous streak and irreverent that outlines these LEGO-themed adventures.

The last film, to tell the truth, does not seem to provide us with any further clues on the contents and narrative dynamics that we will experience in the title compared to what was revealed by Warner Bros. during the last Los Angeles E3. Yet, thanks to this teaser we can sense the efforts made by the British developers in recreating, brick after brick, the Far Away Galaxy of the Skywalker series, with all its protagonists and the most iconic moments lived by the heroes and villains who dance in balance between the two sides of the Force.

The new movie of LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga above all it helps us to fix the range of platforms on which this game will see the light. In the intentions of TT Games there is in fact to propose the title on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch during the 2020.

If you want to immerse yourself in the atmospheres of this ambitious project, we invite you to read our special on LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga packaged in the margins of E3 2019 to summarize all the playful novelties on which the British authors would be working.