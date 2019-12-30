LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on Switch "will be a dream", promises TT Games

Share it:

During an interview with NintendoEverything, James Burgon and Arthur Parsons of TT Games spent honey words for the Nintendo Switch version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, thus confirming how the development of the project is proceeding quickly.

As associate producer of TT Games, Burgon explains that "the game works like a dream on Switch, it has been great since the first build packaged by the developers. With the new technology available to us, from the beginning we conceived this title on Switch because it is one of our reference platforms in the United States so we really want to do it justice ".

Arthur Parsons echoes it, chief developer by TT Games, stating how "Switch is not a challenge for us, I have been working on porting Star Wars games to Nintendo consoles such as Wii and Wii U since 2006. Yes, there are always different hardware and software aspects and limits to consider with all consoles , but we work hard to make sure the user experience is the best possible regardless of the platform ".

At this point we just have to wait for the announcement of the official launch date of Star Wars: The Saga of the Skywalkers, expected during 2020 on Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In the meantime, we leave you to our special on LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga made on the occasion of E3 2019.