LEGO shows off impressive LEGO Super Mario sets

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We finally know what collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo that was recently announced with the LEGO Super Mario project and a mysterious video that suggested possible sets or even a Lego Mario video game.

Finally, it is a series of sets that reconstruct some scenarios of the Mushroom Kingdom and feature the hero of this world and some of his friends and enemies. The particularity are some of the interactions between the figure of Mario and the others.

In this video we see how the figure of Mario has built-in sounds, a little screen on his chest and a bluetooth connection to interact with his surroundings. Play sounds taken from games, collect coins and fight against the emblematic creatures of video games through an assembly made up of various sets, as indicated by the small print at the end of the video.

At the moment there are no details about these sets, date of sale, price or any other information that may interest those who are thinking of adding these packages to their LEGO collection.

After the announcement of this collaboration GAME showed a message in which it revealed that the collection had been presented on a Nintendo Direct, so it is possible that it will be put on sale as soon as one of the two presentations that have been rumored for March, more necessary than ever now that E3 2020 has been canceled.

This announcement has made it impossible for us to get the idea of ​​having a LEGO video game like that of TT Games but set in the Super Mario universe and with the level of care that Nintendo usually puts in its games.