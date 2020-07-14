LEGO Nintendo NES: here is the official teaser awaiting the announcement

Share it:

Yesterday the first images of the LEGO Nintendo NES set leaked, now there is also a very short video teaser shared on the social channels of the Danish company which seems to confirm an imminent reveal.

The video (lasting 5 seconds) shows the silhouette of a TV wrapped in shadow and illuminated only by neon lights, at first glance it seems to be the same screen that will accompany the set LEGO Nintendo NES. Also note the caption that reads "are you ready to play like never before?"in reference to the lever animation system that we saw in the first images leaked on the net.

At the moment there are no official communications from Nintendo and LEGO, the NES set should be released on August 1st (together with LEGO Super Mario) at the price of 229.99 euros, we await the announcement that at this point it should not be long in coming. Are you interested in LEGO Nintendo NES or not? The set allows you to build the console, a joypad, the Super Mario Bros cartridge and a cathode ray tube screen … in short, nostalgia at the highest levels. Let us know what you think of this piece certainly destined to go sold out in a very short time.