 Lego DC: Shazam! Release Date Revealed Magic and Monsters

After the launch of the first trailer this past Sunday, DC Comics already announces the release date of the animated film "LEGO DC: Shazam – Magic & Monsters", which had only been said to launch this spring.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and the LEGO Group, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters ” will be distributed in the United States by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Digital as of April 28, 2020, and in Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on June 16, 2020. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD editions of LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters include an exclusive LEGO Shazam Minifigure

It's time for the Justice League to notice Shazam !, but joining the best team of superheroes in the world is much more difficult when everyone has become a child. ‘Shazam! Magic and Monsters ’ He will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as the hero fights against Mr. Mind and Black Adam.

