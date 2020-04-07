General News

 Lego DC: Shazam! Release Date Revealed Magic and Monsters

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


LEGO DC: Shazam - Magic & Monsters cover cutout

After the launch of the first trailer this past Sunday, DC Comics already announces the release date of the animated film "LEGO DC: Shazam – Magic & Monsters", which had only been said to launch this spring.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and the LEGO Group, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters ” will be distributed in the United States by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Digital as of April 28, 2020, and in Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on June 16, 2020. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD editions of LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters include an exclusive LEGO Shazam Minifigure

It's time for the Justice League to notice Shazam !, but joining the best team of superheroes in the world is much more difficult when everyone has become a child. ‘Shazam! Magic and Monsters ’ He will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as the hero fights against Mr. Mind and Black Adam.

READ:  Walking dead season 10: they sustain?

Via information | DC Comics

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.