LEGO Builder's Journey: the director explains how it differs from other LEGO games

Last December, it arrived exclusively on Apple Arcade LEGO Builder's Journey, a new game based on the famous Danish bricks developed by Light Brick.

It is basically about a logical, artistic and non-verbal adventure, characterized by meditative music, in which players are called to build with bricks for solve certain challenges, often with multiple solutions. Almost two months after the launch, the Artistic Director Kaster Lund he explained to the microphones of GamesIndustry.biz how his game differs from the many other titles with the same license: "LEGO games can offer so many ways to play. There are a lot of great action / adventure games, but the construction piece by piece it's something we had never explored in recent times, especially on touch screens. We wanted to try and see if it was possible to reproduce the physical sensation of building with pieces ". To this end, the team also introduced the haptic feedback, defined "incredibly satisfying".

Lund then added: "We also introduced the 3D touch support on compatible devices, this means you can press a little harder on the screen to speed up the fit. In this way, you have the impression of crushing one piece on the other ".

"Beyond everything, it is the gesture of taking a piece, deciding where to insert it, rotating it and putting it in the place where you think it will be fine, this is the basic mechanics of the game. (…) It is a strong language, I would say" , then concluded the Creative Director.