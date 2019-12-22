LEGO Builder's Journey: here is the new adventure exclusively for Apple Arcade

Share it:

Builder's Journey by Lego is the new video game adventure based on the bricks of the famous Danish toy and construction company. Developed by Light Brick, a new internal Lego Games studio, the game will arrive exclusively on Apple Arcade.

In the official description, it reads: "Build your path in a wonderful logical adventure. LEGO Group takes players on an epic adventure with LEGO's Builder's Journey, now available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Builder's Journey LEGO is an artistic, non-verbal adventure with meditative music where players build to solve challenges, as they move through splendid brick-built universes, which show the infinite possibilities of the creative game material and offer a poetic narration that highlights the importance of play in our lives. "

It will therefore be an adventure with a style that seems rather particular, and that according to tradition for the titles Lego, will focus strongly on the creativity of the players to solve the puzzles and challenges of the game.

You can see the first images of Lego Builder's Journey in the gallery at the bottom of the news. What do you think? Are you attracted to the new Lego title? Apple Arcade now offers an annual subscription: to learn more about the service, you can take a look at the ten games not to be missed on Apple Arcade.