LEGO announces new sets based on The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The company LEGO has just announced two new construction sets based on the environments and characters of The Mandalorian series that is causing a sensation since it was premiered at Disney + with Pedro Pascal as the protagonist and the little Baby Yoda as a new internet mascot.

The first of these sets consists, precisely, of these two characters, the Mandalorian and the child (which would become the official name before the community baptized him as Baby Yoda forever).

Fans will love to build and launch their creativity in the hands of the two most popular characters in the series: Mando and El Niño, which particularly has adjustable ears to simulate different expressions, just as the famous character does Space saga In addition, the figure of his inseparable companion Mando, includes exclusive details such as a rifle placed on the back and a blaster gun in his hand, to remember the exciting adventures of The Mandalorian.

The second set allows us to build the Razor Crest, the protagonist's reliable ship, which is accompanied by miniature figures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, an explorer soldier and El Niño.

This set recreates the fabulous starship with everything necessary to fulfill the mission of Command. It is an armored ferry that has all the details, from a bed to rest, space for two mini figures in the cabin, to numerous hatches that can be opened to access the interior. A set of 1023 pieces that will allow the little ones to relive the battles of the

Mandalorian bounty hunter and the child against the scout soldier and other enemies.

This is one of the countless collections of toys and collectibles that have been launched since the series began to make a sensation among fans and not so Star Wars fans.