 Legion songwriter shares his thoughts on the future of the X-Men in film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last year ended "Legion" after three seasons in which Noah Hawley had the opportunity to tell the story of David Haller without ties, which has given one of the most interesting audiovisual projects in recent years. Part of the success is due to composer Jeff Russo, who worked with Hawley from day one.

In a recent interview with Comic Book where he also talked about The Umbrella Academy, Russo He has used his experience in the FX series to discuss his wishes with the arrival of the mutants in the cinematic universe of Marvel Studios., after the acquisition of its rights with the purchase of Fox assets by Disney:

Play with the musical part of "Legion" It was, and I think it will be, one of the best experiences I have had creating soundtracks in my entire life. Noah allowed me to play in an environment where I had not been able to participate until then and there were no rules. We get rid of them, literally. I think if we were asked to make a movie about the X-Men, I would expect the director to want to be rampant in the same way since I think, at least with David Haller, it was reasonable to do that. I really enjoyed it and would love to do that again because I think it might work in a more general environment but who knows? We are just trying to make art.

Speaking of the series itself, Russo remembers the moment of a "Musical battle", which takes place at the end of the second season, as an example that sometimes other music is required to support the writer's narrative:

When Noah, the creator of "Legion"He asked me what I would do in a musical battle, that is something that is outside the soundtrack, so I do not know how they connect with each other (music and narrative). I think those moments live in their own worlds, speaking from a musical perspective, and I think keeping music free is how I am able to make that work.

Via information | Comic book