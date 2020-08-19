Legends of Tomorrow, the cast of the series: "The pandemic? Our fault"

Share it:

If you thought that the Coronavirus was the result of the conspiracies of who knows which government, you were wrong: it is all the fault of the Legends. Or at least, so they claim.

2020 has been very hard on the entertainment world (and the world in general), and a lot has to do with the global pandemic known as Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Something that, according to what was claimed by the cast of the TV series Legends of Tomorrow, was entirely their fault.

During an online Q&A with the actors at the Wizard World virtual convention, the current state of health emergency was obviously also discussed, and the interpreter Nick Zano noted that, given the nature of the show, this topic could have been addressed. even within the series. But Tala Ashe (Zari) had something to say about it: "Let's say you can blame the Legends for the whole thing. It was them!"then adding, unanimously with the others, that most likely the trigger was Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman).

But if the Legends are once again committed to saving the world in the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow, it doesn't look like a lethal virus will be the first of their problems …

As the official synopsis of Legends of Tomorrow 6, in fact: "Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their fallen comrades, the Legends must now save the course of history from an adversary like they have never encountered in the past (or in the future). WaveRider co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, space-time anomalies and, most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will find themselves facing something even more insidious and bizarre … Space aliens! It will take more of the powers of John Constantine (Matt Ryan); an almost completely reformed arsonist Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who can turn to steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a duo of siblings capable of dominating the wind totem, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian), to save the world a sixth time. They will have to recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child, and is supposedly endowed with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic enemies. Either that, or he's just plain out of his mind …"