 Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Trailer and New Images

Tonight the series returns from its break "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ” after almost a month (the last episode aired on March 17) and to celebrate, The CW network has released a trailer for this fifth season with many of the moments that we still have to see.

An extensive two-minute trailer in which we can see a little of everything, with moments of action or humor that both characterize the series, but also a large number of tributes to other series. Among those parodies we have Star Trek (with Sara as Kirk and Ava as Spock) or "Friends", And there are even those who identify something of "Supernatural".

Along with this, the images from next week's episode, the 5 × 10: "The Great British Fake-Off", directed by David Geddes and written by Jackie Canino:

WE HAVE COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recovering from their last battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) begins to notice that something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boardinghouse with plenty of timeless Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie take care of the Waverider.

It should be remembered that the fifth season was able to finish production in full before the pandemic, so they are only lacking post-production.