Legends of Tomorrow, Sara and Charlie in a deleted scene of the fifth season

On the occasion of the release of the DVD and Blu-ray box sets of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow, the Comicbook site exclusively shows us a deleted scene from The CW show.

We’ll have to wait until next year to see the new seasons of The Flash, Batwoman and the other Arrowverse series, but that doesn’t mean we will be bored.

With the upcoming American release of the DVD and Blu-ray box sets of the last seasons aired, in fact, some sites have shown some deleted scenes present among the special contents of the various DC shows, such as the first meeting between Barry and Mirror Iris, or this conversation between Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), initially shot to be included in episode 8×05 Zari, Not Zari (which, if you remember, also featured a mini-crossover with Supernatural).

In the scene in question, Sara tries to cheer up Charlie, who doesn’t feel she acted heroically enough in destroying the loom, or more precisely the way she did it.

“But you did, and that’s what matters“Sara replies, even though Charlie doesn’t seem heartened at all”My sister is a killing machine. Now that she has smelled the scent of her prey, she is certain that she will find it“.

You can find the video here at the bottom of the news, or by clicking on the source link always reported here at the bottom of the piece.