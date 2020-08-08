Legends of Tomorrow, confirmed the return of Olivia Swann for the sixth season

Share it:

Despite the predictions of many fans, in the upcoming season of Legends of tomorrow we will also see Olivia Swann, who will return in the role of Astra Logue. The character, a girl who was accidentally sentenced to hell by John Constantine, was trying to bring her mother back from the realm of the dead in season five.

In the end, Astra exchanged hers with Constantine coin of the soul in exchange for the keys to his haunted mansion, where he can probably communicate with his mother.

According to TVLine reports, Olivia Swann will return in Legends of Tomorrow season 6 as a regular character. The actress made her debut on the series as a guest star in season 4, and then became a full-fledged part of the cast the following season.

"He still has many things to understand, and this could be very, very interesting " explained Phil Klemmer, executive producer of the DC series, speaking of Astra Logue. "And it's important to Constantine too. Their story really offers a tremendous dynamic."

In the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow, which will debut in the spring of 2021 and will be particularly difficult for Sara and Ava, the protagonists will have to face an even more bizarre and demanding enemy than in the past: space aliens. After one of them is kidnapped, the mission will turn into something personal.

