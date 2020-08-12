Legends of Tomorrow, all we know about season 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we begin to learn some background to the Legends of Tomorrow premiere, here's everything we know about the expected return of Sara Lance and the other DC comic book superheroes. show by The CW.

As you know at the end of the fifth season, the character played by Caity Lotz was abducted by mysterious aliens, thus ending up separated from the rest of the group. Speaking of the cast, the showrunner confirmed that Olivia Swann will be part of the cast of actors featured in the season, lending her face to bring Astra Logue to life. Besides her we will also find Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell and Matt Ryan.

The current Coronavirus epidemic has suspended the work of numerous TV series and this is also the case for Legends of Tomorrow, whose filming of the unreleased episodes should have started in recent weeks, but which were eventually postponed. The release date has therefore undergone a shift forward, it now seems certain that the sixth season will debut between April and June 2021, for now, however, we have not had other information about it. Finally we point out this interview with the showrunner of Legends of Tomorrow, in which he discusses the relationship between Sara and Ava.