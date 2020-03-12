 Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 09 images: Zari, Not Zari

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The CW chain has published the promotional images of the episode on March 24, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, titled "Zari, Not Zari". The title already suggests to us that the episode will focus on the character of Zari (Tala Ashe) as he adjusts to his new life of time travel. Parallel to this, the plot that will star Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) takes you to what the images reveal as a reference to the series "Supernatural", when seeing the 1967 Chevrolet Impala, better known as Baby, and which in that series was owned by Sam and Dean Winchester.

Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer has confirmed that it is a tribute to the series of The CW, although it does not seem that there will be any type of crossover.

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) are in British Columbia looking for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she is going on a meditative trip at the suggestion of Behrad (Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try to help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust and Tyron Carter.





























