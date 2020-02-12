General News

 Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 04: A Head of Her Time Promo

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Legends of Tomorrow 5x04: A Head of Her Time

The CW chain advances the next week's episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" entitled "A Head of Her Time" and where the Encore – term that as we know used to rate the creatures Astra Logue released in the fourth season and serve as a weekly villain – will be the not especially dear during his reign Marie-Antoinette, who will see in the series is someone who has a great resemblance to Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

WHEN THE CAPTAIN IS NOT – When Sara (Caity Lotz) must be absent, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team while they try to make their last performance, Marie Antoinette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to take her to the mission that everyone hopes is not a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who takes him on a journey through his past.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust, airing on February 18.

READ:   The New Mutants have a "very unique" tone, according to Anya Taylor-Joy
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.