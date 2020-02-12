 Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 04: A Head of Her Time Promo

Share it:

The CW chain advances the next week's episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" entitled "A Head of Her Time" and where the Encore – term that as we know used to rate the creatures Astra Logue released in the fourth season and serve as a weekly villain – will be the not especially dear during his reign Marie-Antoinette, who will see in the series is someone who has a great resemblance to Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

WHEN THE CAPTAIN IS NOT – When Sara (Caity Lotz) must be absent, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team while they try to make their last performance, Marie Antoinette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to take her to the mission that everyone hopes is not a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who takes him on a journey through his past.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust, airing on February 18.