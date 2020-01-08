 Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 01: Meet the Legends

Share it:

One more year, the premiere of the new season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” It has been waiting, but finally, on January 21 the series will return, after its previous episode dedicated to the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” from January 14. Legends return with him premiere of its fifth season, and it seems that they became celebrities as the synopsis of the other day already advanced.

Now we get the images of this episode entitled “Meet the Legends” (Meet the Legends) and that a season will begin in which we will have Genghis Khan, we will see a new super power of Sara Lance, or we will say goodbye to Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford. These photos of the episode show us what a lecture press looks like, given its new fame, and we see that Sara is quite surprised by what she sees on her return.

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are surprised to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone, except Sara, loves to be the center of attention, so much so that they invite a team of documentaries aboard the Waverider to record them while they investigate a new and strange irregularity in the Timeline. Legends discover that their new problem is none other than that of Rasputin, which turns out that it has come straight from hell, and that it could be more difficult than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) believes he knows the reason for these new irregularities and informs the team that it will not be easy to defeat them.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan, and it will air on January 21.

































