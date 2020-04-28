Legends of Runeterra will receive over 120 new cards with the Pleamar expansion

Share it:

With the arrival of version 1.0 of Legends of RuneterraDated to April 30, the game's first expansion will also debut, called Pleamar and made up of more than 120 new cards that will hit the game's target well.

Half of the new cards will belong to already known regions, while the other half will be linked to the new region, Bilgewater, which defines us like this from Riot Games.

There, pirate gangs live from assault to assault, scam artists scour the city for their next victim, and monsters from the deep devour entire ships without warning. Bilgewater offers plenty of options when it comes to surprising enemies and finding a way to sink their plans. To win, the key is to bombard your opponent with endless attacks and, when it comes down to it, use the necessary resources to stay afloat.

In addition to the new cards there are also 11 champions joining the game and among them are Miss Fortune, Fizz, Gangplank, Twisted Fate, Swain and Quinn, who will be accompanied by new mechanics:

Harmony : When summoned, you recover 1 spell mana. A subtle keyword that helps fund cheap spells that best match Bilgewater by granting 1 additional spell mana.

: When summoned, you recover 1 spell mana. A subtle keyword that helps fund cheap spells that best match Bilgewater by granting 1 additional spell mana. Look-out – The first time only Watcher units attack in each round, prepare to attack. Use your lookouts to strike the first blow, clear the board and make way for your units. When combined with a card like Miss Fortune, you'll also get to wear down your opponent with each attack.

– The first time only Watcher units attack in each round, prepare to attack. Use your lookouts to strike the first blow, clear the board and make way for your units. When combined with a card like Miss Fortune, you'll also get to wear down your opponent with each attack. Vulnerable : The enemy can challenge this unit and force it to block. Contender but backwards! This is useful for allowing your units to deal damage and trigger Assault, but it also forces priority targets to participate in combat.

: The enemy can challenge this unit and force it to block. Contender but backwards! This is useful for allowing your units to deal damage and trigger Assault, but it also forces priority targets to participate in combat. Assault : A card activates its Assault ability while playing it if you have dealt damage to the enemy nexus this round. Assault is one of the most important mechanics for Bilgewater, and most of its archetypes will either play around this keyword (inflicting small amounts of damage to the enemy nexus) or include many cards with that ability.

: A card activates its Assault ability while playing it if you have dealt damage to the enemy nexus this round. Assault is one of the most important mechanics for Bilgewater, and most of its archetypes will either play around this keyword (inflicting small amounts of damage to the enemy nexus) or include many cards with that ability. In a hurry : I get +3 | +3 when your deck has 15 cards or less left. It is usually found in sea monsters. In distress creates terrifying decks that depend on delaying opponents and discarding cards to become distressed and awaken the fury of these saltwater beasts.

: I get +3 | +3 when your deck has 15 cards or less left. It is usually found in sea monsters. In distress creates terrifying decks that depend on delaying opponents and discarding cards to become distressed and awaken the fury of these saltwater beasts. Discard: Destroy X cards (not champions) from the bottom of the deck. Throwing away is the best way to get into trouble! Discard must be analyzed taking into account your interaction with Troubled and Sea Monsters; by itself it's a bit of a strange mechanic.

Starting on April 28, the game will begin to arrive on computers and mobiles with its version 1.0 that will mark the beginning of the competitive seasons and much more.