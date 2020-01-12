Legends of Runeterra opens beta open this January

Share it:

In the past few months and for brief periods of time, some players have had the chance to try what will be the first Riot Games game beyond the popular MOBA League of Legends. Legends of Runeterra, the trading card game bet that comes to add to the heavyweights of the market as HearthStone or Magic.

From January 24 at 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, the game will go into the open beta phase without invitation and all those who want to start playing can create an account and do it for free. Of course, during the beta phase only the game will be available in PC version and it will not be until the final launch – with the date still undetermined but always in 2020 – when the mobile version sees the light, although we have been confirmed that it will be done simultaneously. It is also confirmed that there will be cross play between both platforms from the first day of the official departure. If a player has already participated in any of the previous test events or has pre-registered on the website will have access to the game a the day before, on January 23 also at 20:00 Spanish time.

In the talk we had with Lucas Millán, brand manager of the game for SpainWe were confirmed that the progress made so far would be reset (it will be necessary to start from scratch) but that it would be the last time this would happen in the game. That is, everything that is won, bought or accumulated during the open beta phase will remain in the user's account when the title is finally released. Players who used real money to buy virtual currency with which to acquire cards will receive a refund for the updated amount that corresponds, since changes have been made in the economy of the game, in the experience and in the way of obtaining cards that affects the currency value of Legends of Runeterrto. Before the departure of the beta new information will come out that will detail the exact changes of that economy and that were not provided to us during the interview.

The most important of the novelties is the arrival of the system of qualifying games – rankeds – in what will be the first season of LoR, which will extend from the arrival of the beta until the exit of the game. Each season from the launch will last two months and players will receive icons that, like in League of Legends, will reflect their exploits whether one ends up in the lowest, iron, or the highest, Teacher. New cosmetic options are also incorporated with which to customize our profile and items: boards and guardians.

Although we have been confirmed that in principle there are no intended cross rewards with other games or modes of the universe Riot Games / League of Legends / TFTYes, the list of friends will be common to all. That is, from our League of Legends client we can see who is playing Legends of Runeterra and also through the list of friends we can challenge them with our deck for a friendly game. The next day 22 there will be some patch notes in which all the changes to the cards and the rest of the systems will be detailed so that the players can be informed before starting to play. For pre-register to the beta and sign up just visit https://playrunewowterra.com/es-es.