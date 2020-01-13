Legends of Runeterra: open beta has an official release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are among League of Legends fans who can't wait to get their hands on Legends of Runeterra, the Riot Games collectible card game, know that there are only a few days left before the open beta debut.

If you are not among the lucky users selected to participate in the closed beta, in fact, starting from the next one January 24, 2020 you can play the title for free thanks to its entry into the open beta phase. Anyone who completes the appropriate form to participate in the beta on the official website by January 20 will also have the opportunity to start playing 24 hours in advance, or from January 23. In conjunction with the publication of the game for all there will also be an update that will introduce the ranked games, the Competitive season 0, the ability to manage your own friends list and to challenge the users on that list.

Before leaving you to the video published on the official YouTube channel of the developers and in which all the news arriving in the game's open beta are illustrated, we remind you that Legends of Runeterra is just one of the projects in the pipeline at Riot Games and, among these, also include the fighting game Project L and the interesting tactical first person shooter whose tentative name is Project A.