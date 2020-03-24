Legends of Runeterra: Game Economy Changes Announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The six weeks of testing with Legends of Runeterra They have been very beneficial for their creators. However, they affirm that all this has also served to raise important improvements. Improvements that have just been detailed and that, above all, go through modify the economy and game progression. Without going any further, they aim to give us greater control over both aspects. Here we tell you all the details.

In this way, the intention of Riot Games is to offer us the opportunity to get what we want without the possibility of competing does not depend on how much money is invested. And from Riot they assure that this will maximize our ability to experiment with different cards, will reduce the time it takes us to get hold of that deck that we like so much and will maintain accessibility to the game for all types of players.

How is all this to be accomplished? Among other measures, from version 0.9.3 we will be able to get unlimited (and improved) box rewards, get an unlimited amount of EXP, buy as many wilds as we want, or even play expeditions with ease and regularity.

A very important new feature has also been announced in the same vein of everything discussed. It is about the levels with EXP improvement in the roads of each region. Or in other words, levels that will increase the amount of EXP we get in order to unlock them, making us progress faster at the beginning of the road and allowing new players and those who return to the game after a while to catch up faster. All the changes discussed so far, will come from March 31 with the release of version 0.9.3.

Going into more detail with some of the changes, we can say that the limitations on the purchase of wildcards (and, for practical purposes, cards) will be eliminated. The intention is to ensure that new players are not necessarily lagging far behind those who have been playing longer. And also that players who want to buy the full set of cards to experiment with can do so and remove the implicit pressures of making weekly purchases due to limited stocks.

Another change will be that now the reward box will contain a random champion at level 5 and a champion wild at level 10. In addition, we can level it up indefinitely and get as many capsules as we want. The final intention is clear: Riot does not want no one feels that LoR is only within the reach of those who want to invest hours and hours or leave the salary in letters. Finally, they have encouraged players to give feedback regarding these changes to further refine the system.