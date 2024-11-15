Legendary Rock Band Linkin Park Storms Back with Global “From Zero” Tour

Linkin Park, one of rock music’s most influential bands, is making waves with their highly anticipated comeback tour, marking a new chapter in their storied career. In addition to their first album release since 2017, the band’s “From Zero World Tour” will electrify audiences across multiple cities throughout 2025.

The tour announcement comes as the band prepares to drop their latest album, “FROM ZERO,” on Friday, November 15, 2024. This milestone release features the band’s new lineup, including Emily Armstrong as lead vocalist, stepping into the role following the tragic loss of founding member Chester Bennington in 2017.

Armstrong, formerly of Dead Sara, has already won over longtime fans with her powerful vocals on the band’s recent single “Heavy is the Crown.” The new lineup includes original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, and Joe Hahn, along with new drummer Colin Brittain.

The band’s recent performance at London’s O2 Arena on September 24, 2024, showcased their renewed energy and musical chemistry. Their latest single, “The Emptiness Machine,” made history by breaking onto Billboard’s Rock Airplay chart within hours of its release, proving that Linkin Park’s signature sound continues to resonate with audiences.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. ‘FROM ZERO’ is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

The tour’s schedule includes several major venues:

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City — August 31, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver — September 3, 2025

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids – May 1, 2025

Fans can expect a mix of new material and classic hits, including favorites like “Numb,” “In The End,” “What I’ve Done,” “Papercut,” and “One Step Closer.” The tour boasts an impressive lineup of opening acts, including the following:

Jen Dawson

Queens of the Stone Age

Spirit Box

AFI

Architects

Grandson

JPEGMAFIA

PVRIS

Ticket Information:

Fan Club Presale (LP Underground): Starts Monday, November 18, 2024, at 10 AM

General Public Sale: Thursday, November 21, 2024, at noon

This tour marks Linkin Park’s first full-scale return to performing since 2017, when the band went on an indefinite hiatus. For many cities, like Grand Rapids, this represents the first Linkin Park concert in over two decades, making it a must-see event for both longtime fans and newcomers to the band’s music.

The “From Zero World Tour” stands as a testament to Linkin Park’s enduring legacy and their ability to evolve while maintaining the core sound that has earned them millions of devoted fans worldwide.