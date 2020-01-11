 Legendary prepares a film adaptation of the comic Ex Machina, by Brian K. Vaughan

Share it:

THR reveals that Legendary Entertainment tries again with the adaptations of comics because they have taken the rights to make a adaptation film of "Ex Machina", the comics of Brian K. Vaughan, with Anna Waterhouse Y Joe shrapnel at the head of the script of the project, authors of the recent drama “Seberg” from Kristen Stewart.

The project will be carried out under the title “The Great Machine”, to avoid confusion with the successful 2014 film “Ex Machina” from Alex Garland that nothing has to do. Vaughan will be one of the producers of the project.

These comics Vaughan and Tony Harris began to be launched in 2004, with 50 numbers under the Wildstorm label of DC Comics. They focus on Mitchell Hundred, a former superhero who becomes the mayor of New York City after 9/11. Hundred had the power to communicate with mechanical devices but the comic is less concerned with superheroes and more with issues of government and political leadership. Great Machine was the name of the character's superhero. The film will apparently follow a similar story, detailing "the problems Hundred faces as a politician and hero whose powers have a mysterious origin."

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter