Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103

The cinema icon Kirk Douglas He has died at 103 years of age, as announced by his own family this past Wednesday. Dougla, who was one of the last survivors of the golden years of Hollywood, is the father of the actor and producer, Oscar winner, Michael Douglas and stepfather of actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103. For the world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of cinema who lived well in his best years, a humanist whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed has become a standard to which we all aspire".

Issur Danielovitch Demsky was born in Amsterdam, New York, in 1916, being the son of Jewish immigrants coming from Russia and working hard until he became an actor, his experiences are told in the autobiography The Ragman's Son he published in 1988. Douglas also served in the army during World War 2.

In his 60 years of career the actor participated in all kinds of classics. He was characterized by the shape of his chin and a muscular physique, also his predilection for rebel roles against the system and his unfriendly characters.

Douglas starred in two Stanley Kubrick classics, Paths of Glory and Spartacus. I also help end the Hollywood blacklist by hiring Dalton Trumbo as a screenwriter for Spartacus. Douglas was one of the most notable humanists in Hollywood and won the Freedom Medal in 1981.

In the last hours some of the most reputed figures in the world of cinema have lamented his loss and have looked back to remember his important legacy and the person he was.