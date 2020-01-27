'Legend Bryant', one of the greatest in the history of the NBA

Share it:

Kobe Bryant has died at 41 years of age, just three years after announcing his retirement, after a life dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And it could not last forever. Kobe Bryant, one of the best players in the NBA of recent times, said goodbye after 20 years in the elite of this sport. A lifetime dedicated to basketball and always being at the top.

The truth is that recent years have not been the best of his career. The injuries have ballasted him in his game and has suffered a lot for it. In addition, Los Angeles Lakers, the team of his life, is not at the competitive level a few years ago, where he was always one of the big favorites to take the championship. For these reasons, the escort decided to retire at the age of 37.

Bryant was born Philadelphia, United States, on August 23, 1978. His father was also a professional basketball player. At an early age, Kobe moved to Italy, following his father's professional career. He returned to the United States in 1991, where he entered the Lowe Merlion Institute, where he studied among others, Wilt Chamberlain, a historic NBA player. There he emerged as one of the best, and made him notice the best teams in the American league.

Although he was selected in the Draft by the Hornets, he ended up signing for Los Angeles Lakers, The team of his life. His entire professional career has been linked to the angelino set. He debuted with the team in 1996. Although he did not have many minutes in the field, he had good averages and debuted in the All Star of the rookies. His second season breaks the first of the many records he would get during his career, as he was the youngest player to play an All Star.

Soon the titles would arrive. In his fourth season with the Lakers, and thanks to the almost perfect combination between him and Shaquille O'Neal, he won his first ring. It was the 1999-2000 season, and it was already crowned as one of the best players in the league. In the following two seasons he repeated triumph, thus becoming champion of the NBA for three consecutive years.

The march of Shaquille O'Neal was a blow to the aspirations of the Angels, since they would not win a ring again until 2009. Still, Kobe Bryant was chosen as MVP of the season in 2007-2008, despite not being able to reach the final of the Play-Offs. To round off the season, Kobe Bryant announced his presence in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. There he rose with gold medal with the US team, thus removing the spine of the 2004 Games in which the USA did not take the gold.

In 2009 and 2010 he won the champion ring, adding 5 NBA titles. The following seasons, the Lakers could not take the championship, although Kobe Bryant continued to shine. He won the All Star MVP for the fourth time and became the youngest player to score 27,000 points. In 2013 he again broke a record, that of being the youngest player to score more than 30,000 points, a clear indicator of the level of this player. It was this same year when he began to suffer significant injuries. The most serious, the rupture of the Achilles tendon, which had him 9 months away from the tracks.

His return continued to bring records. In 2014 he did something that only he has been able to do in the history of the NBA, which is score 30,000 points and give more than 6,000 assists. A real barbardity.

A legendary player. A player who will remember forever in the NBA. An exceptional player and difficult to repeat, one of the best. Of the biggest.