Legal Drama Unfolds: Giuliani Faces Contempt Over Missing DiMaggio Jersey and Luxury Items

In a tense courtroom showdown on Thursday, Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani faced mounting pressure as Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman threatened him with contempt charges over his failure to surrender valuable possessions, including a prized Joe DiMaggio jersey, to satisfy a $148 million defamation judgment.

The drama centers around Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former Georgia election workers who won the massive judgment after Giuliani spread false claims about their role in the 2020 election. The stakes got higher when lawyers discovered Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment had been cleared out weeks before their scheduled inspection.

The Missing Treasures

Among the items at the heart of this legal battle are:

A signed Joe DiMaggio Yankees jersey

26 designer watches

A vintage Mercedes-Benz reportedly owned by Lauren Bacall

Luxury furniture and art pieces

The apartment on the Upper East Side is valued at $5.1 million.

The Ronkonkoma Mystery

Unexpectedly, Kenneth Caruso, Giuliani’s attorney, revealed that a storage facility in Ronkonkoma, Long Island, has many items locked away. The facility, known as “The America First Warehouse,” has hosted several Giuliani fundraisers in the past. However, lawyers for Freeman and Moss say they’ve been unable to access the facility or get a proper inventory of the stored items.

“The objects there are no longer in his possession,” Caruso told the court, arguing that it’s up to “the proprietors of the Ronkonkoma facility to turn them over.”

Judge loses patience

Judge Liman showed clear frustration with Giuliani’s explanations, particularly dismissing claims about sentimental value. When Giuliani’s team argued against surrendering a watch from his grandfather, the judge responded, “Oh, come on, that’s ridiculous.” “Bodega owners have family heirlooms, and if they have debt, they have to pay it.”

The judge has set a final deadline for next week, warning that failure to comply could result in civil contempt charges, which might include jail time.

The Defamation Case Background

The legal saga began when Giuliani falsely claimed that Freeman and Moss, who are Black, had tried to steal the 2020 presidential election. These baseless accusations led to racist harassment and death threats against the women. A jury granted them $148 million in damages, and the dismissal of Giuliani’s bankruptcy filing exposed his assets to seizure.

Looking Ahead

Despite the mounting pressure, Giuliani remained defiant outside the courthouse. “The reality is that this case is obviously a political vendetta,” he stated, though he promised to cooperate with the new deadline.

The judge has ordered Giuliani to:

Surrender the Mercedes-Benz by Monday.

Provide access to the Ronkonkoma storage facility.

Update paperwork for his Manhattan apartment

Hand over all specified valuables by next week.

As this legal drama continues to unfold, the spotlight remains on whether Giuliani will finally comply with the court’s orders or face serious consequences. The case highlights the real-world impact of election disinformation and the complex process of enforcing multimillion-dollar judgments against high-profile defendants.