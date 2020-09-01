Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver: Raziel is reborn in HD thanks to mods and AI

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the now distant cancellation of Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, the videogame community continues to hope for a return to the scene of the protagonist of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver.

In the nineties, the ambitious Raziel and his vengeance journey through the realms of Nosgoth irremediably conquered the hearts of many gamers. Despite the hopes of a remastered or a remake of the title or a new single player episode, at the moment there is no news of any kind.

However, the attention on Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver by gamers remains high, so much so that an enthusiast has recently given birth to a HD version of the game, exploiting texture packs improved through AI. The user, known as “RainaAudron“, he based his work on the version Dreamcast action adventure. The latter, he reports, would in fact boast better polygonal models for Raziel, Kain and many enemies, as well as a more dynamic soundtrack and a better frame rate than the PC and PlayStation counterparts. The creator of the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – HD Texture Pack has created a presentation trailer, which you can view at the opening.

Please Note: The news reported has the sole purpose of illustrating the technical advances in the field of gaming and emulation, and does not in any way want to incite or encourage piracy, a practice that the editorial staff of Everyeye.it condemns in all its forms.