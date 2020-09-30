Legacies, Leo Howard promoted to series regular for the third season of the series

In the third season of Legacies, the spin-off of The Originals, we will see the character of Ethan much more often, considering the fact that Leo Howard has been promoted to series regular.

The spin-off of The Vampire Diaries spin-off, Legacies, is expected to restart shortly with the filming of the third season, but in the meantime, The CW series makes changes to its assets.

Specifically, one of the new entries of the second season, Leo Howard aka Ethan, the son of Sheriff Mac, has joined the show’s regular cast, which means we’ll get to see his character quite frequently.

Appearing so far in only three episodes of the second season of Legacies (2z02 This Year Will Be Different, 2×03 You Remind Me Of Someone I Used To Know and 2×06 That’s Nothing I Had To Remember), Ethan had been missing from the hallways for quite a while. of Mystic Falls High, but the new episodes will surely show us more about him.

Meanwhile, Howard seems to be busy elsewhere in the house as well The CW, having been announced last February as one of the protagonists of the prequel of The 100 in the works for the channel (and for which confirmation is still awaited).