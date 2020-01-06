Left Alive and WWE 2K20 among the 10 worst games of 2019 on Metacritic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the list of the 15 games of 2019 with the highest average, we offer you the ranking of 10 games with the lowest rating average of 2019 totaled on Metacritic. What were the titles most mistreated by critics in the year just ended?

Below is the ranking of the ten video games of 2019 that have obtained the lowest average score on Metacritic:

Eternity: The Last Unicorn (PS4) – 36

Left Alive (PS4) – 37

Blades of Time (Switch) – 38

Contra: Rogue Corps (Switch) – 40

Dollhouse (PS4) – 41

WWE 2K20 (PS4) – 43

FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Switch) – 43

Submersed (PS4) – 44

Generation Zero (PS4) – 45

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (PC) – 46

Among the top ten positions we find Left Alive, a promising mech game on paper, considering that the development was directed by Toshifumi Nabeshima (known for having worked in the past on the Armored Core series) with the collaboration of illustrious authors such as the Metal Gear character designer Yoji Shinkawa. Unfortunately, as we told you in our Left Alive review, the game didn't convince us either.

Among the titles less appreciated by critics in 2019 we also find WWE 2K20, Contra: Rogue Corps is FIFA 20 Legacy Edition, the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 20. Were you also disappointed with these games? Let us know in the comments.

On this occasion, we remember that Metacritic also compiled the ranking of the 50 most influential games of the decade 2010-2019.