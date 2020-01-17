Left 4 Dead 3: Valve has denied being working on the new chapter in the series

Share it:

In a note sent to IGN colleagues, Valve denied once and for all that he was working on Left 4 Dead 3: the company denied any possibility about the development of a sequel for L4D, defining the recent rumors circulated as "disinformation".

About the development of Left 4 Dead 3Valve said: "We have seen rumors of this in the past few months. A few years ago we explored some opportunities on the next generation of Left 4 Dead but we are absolutely not working on anything like L4D right now and we are not doing it since years". The company went on to say, "It is clear that some people are doing misinformation to move the community and other business. Unfortunately for now we are not working on a new Left 4 Dead."

The statements come following recent images leaked on the YouTube channel Valve News Network. Also, during a VR talk given by a representative of HTC in China, a mention would have emerged at L4D3. In conclusion, Valve has denied (once again) the possibility of seeing an immediate sequel for Left 4 Dead 2, a title that recently celebrated ten years since its release.