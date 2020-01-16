Left 4 Dead 3 could be in development according to a leak

Share it:

Everyone knows that Left 4 Dead 3 became among Valve's options. However, considering that its leaks are from 2012-2013 and that we are still waiting, the chances are that the project will end up being canceled. And that is precisely what a new leak that tells us today tells us. One that also ensures that the project would be under development again. And besides, it could be a Virtual Reality game, like Half-Life: Alyx.

In any case, the information must be treated as a rumor until proven otherwise. For now, we know (via PCGamesN) that the YouTube channel as well as the Valve News Network fan website, states that Valve began developing Left 4 Dead 3 in late 2011 or early 2012. They also claim that the project was canceled in February 2017.

In addition, according to the information, Valve has been surprised by the level of expectation generated by Half-Life: Alyx and now wants more virtual reality titles to satisfy customers who have purchased Valve Index units for that game. That is where VNN states that "There is a high probability that Valve will recover Left 4 Dead 3 again, and they may have already done so.".

Obviously, if it were just that, it would only be speculation. The case is that the report continues as follows: "I have news that there were some important meetings that took place almost immediately after the Half-Life trailer: Alyx. And that was what essentially caused everyone inside Valve to change everything about their future plans for virtual reality, the public communication, and development of games in general. ".

If this leak is true, we could be talking not only about a new installment of Left 4 Dead, but about a new golden age of Valve in terms of video game development. The only guarantee? It is the same source that once leaked details of the project that turned out to be true. For now, it will be time to wait.

