Left 4 Dead 2 is updated with the Chernobyl campaign

It has rained a lot since the launch of Left 4 Dead 2. But although Valve's game has already turned 10 years since its launch on Steam (in November 2009), there is currently no news for a sequel. Although a good way to wait is to dust off the last game in the saga. And if it is with a new campaasapland, much better.

This is the case of the Chernobyl campaasapland, created by fans and announced just one year after the release of Left 4 Dead 2. Fans were delighted with what they could see, but the development took 9 years to complete. Now, we can say that it is possible to enjoy the campaasapland completely free of charge.

Thus, Chernobyl: Chapter One begins with an infection that spreads through the Eurasian landscape. In that context, the group of four survivors should go to Siberia. However, certain complications make them have to go through Chernobyl along the way. And, of course, everything will be pretty bad there …

In short, it is a campaasapland that introduces a total of five maps to continue enjoying this great cooperative. In addition, new zombie models also arrive. The end result is really impressive, as if it had been developed by Valve herself.

And all the blame is on the Source engine, which allows you to create creations with great ease and without the need for coding knowledge. Of course, at the moment there are no dates for the launch of the next chapters. Hopefully they don't take so long.

Source: DualShockers