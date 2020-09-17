Left 4 Dead 2: 10 years later The Last Stand arrives, here is the trailer

About a month ago Valve announced The Last Stand, a new update of Left 4 Dead 2 that arrives ten years after the launch of the video game. The update was developed by fans with the approval of the company and in the past few hours a trailer has been released showing the most important contents of the DLC.

A community of fans is still active on the title servers and the developers themselves have recently thanked the fans for the positive reception that has always been reserved for Left 4 Dead 2. According to Valve, The Last Stand is a dedicated expansion. to this part of particularly passionate fans. Watching the short video, we learn that they will be there 20 new maps for survival mode e unpublished weapons, like the pitchfork one of the survivors uses in the video. But it doesn’t stop there: the patch will improve the animations of the characters and will implement changes to improve the PvP sector of the title.

The Last Stand is expected on September 24 and it will be a DLC entirely free. If you are among the players who have loved the title in the past, The Last Stand could be a good opportunity to return once again to the apocalypse and thin out the ranks of the undead.

