Leeds United of Bielsa is going for a victory that leaves him one step away from the Premier League

He Leeds United He will go out to play this morning with the results posted by all his pursuers. If he adds again to three, he will be one step away from the promotion and the title, which could even be registered next Thursday. This Sunday, from 9:30 am, you will visit the Swansea by date 43 of the Championship.

After the soccer lesson I Marcelo Bielsa's team gave Stoke City last day At home, it's up to him to travel to Wales to face a careful rival who will try to win to get into the Playoffs zone. In that country it was exactly where he recorded his only defeat since the resumption of football after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic (it was 0-2 against Cardiff). Also those led by the Crazy they fell 1-0 in the first round of the championship against this opponent.

The goal of promotion to the Premier League will be closer than ever if Leeds scores another victory. You West Bromwich will take 3 points difference and Brentford 6, when remain to be disputed 9. In addition, next Tuesday their pursuers Bromwich and Fulham will face each other, while Brentford will receive Preston, another cast that seeks to sneak into the Playoffs positions.

With this favorable outlook, the celebration could take place on thursday 16, when the Whites act on Elland Road against Barnsley, who ranks last in the table. Later he will visit Derby County (10th) and close at home against Charlton (20th).

The results and performance of Leeds United in the second season of Bielsa in command contradict those who predicted the mental and physical exhaustion of its managers at this stage and after the frustration of having fought for promotion in 2018/2019 and escaping in the last instances (did not get the direct ticket and fell in the Playoff semifinals).

They passed 16 years since Leeds last played in the top flight of English football (2003/2004) and Bielsa can return him to the place where he shone in other decades. Today you must take a fundamental step.

* WHAT MUST HAPPEN TO ASCEND THURSDAY

If Leeds wins today, they will be promoted on Thursday if:

Brentford doesn't beat Preston (8th) on Wednesday and Leeds beat Barnsley (last) on Thursday

· Brentford loses to Preston and Leeds at least ties with Barnsley

If Leeds ties today, it will be promoted on Thursday if:

· Brentford loses to Preston and Leeds beats Barnsley

If he loses today, Leeds has no chance of promotion on Thursday

CHAMPIONSHIP POSITION TABLE

one. Leeds United 81 (Direct promotion) PLAY TODAY

two. West Bromwich 81 (Direct promotion)

3. Brentford 78 (Playoffs)

Four. Fulham 76 (Playoffs)

5. Notthingham Forest 69 (Playoffs)

6. Cardiff 64 (Playoffs)

7. Swansea 63 PLAY TODAY

