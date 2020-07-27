Leeds owner confessions about Marcelo Bielsa: "Sometimes I had to fight"

Share it:

Marcelo Bielsa and Andrea Radrizzani (official Leeds United)

Marcelo Bielsa achieved his great goal with the Leeds United by sealing the ascent to the Premier League, England's First Division football, after 16 years of club frustrations. Despite the fact that now the Argentine is considered a hero by the fans, his continuity in office is not sealed and the owner of the team explained this weekend that despite being grateful, the negotiations are a separate issue.

Businessman Andrea Radrizzani gave an interview to the Italian site Corriere Della Sera in which he spoke about the future he envisions in the British team and gave his gaze on the current technical director, whom he recognized for his enormous work and sports success: "He is an extraordinary coach. If he stayed? Let's see, we will decide next week. It depends on both. For now the will exists. But we must sit face to face. ”

The 46-year-old Italian admitted that living with the former coach of the Argentina and Chile teams was not easy due to the personality of both: “He is a particular man. With strict rules. Meticulous, philosopher, great connoisseur of soccer. It is not easy to work with him, sometimes I have had to fight, because for me the club comes first"

Marcelo Bielsa managed to get Leeds back to the Premier League after 16 years (Reuters)

Regarding the reinforcements that they intend to sign to consolidate a staff worthy of the Premier League, he was sincere: “I looked for Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) in January, yes. He was very honest. But he understood that English football may not be ideal for him at this point in his career. Extraordinary player. With (Edinson) Cavani the idea is there. But we are not the only ones. But we want young players to grow, that is our profile ".

The businessman had already stated last week that his club will need a cash injection to be competitive in the Premier League next season. “We have had a fantastic success. But we have achieved it in a particular year and the impact of COVID-19 is also affecting the club economically, "he said in statements published by the news agency. AFP.

“Therefore, we will need additional investment to be competitive and to continue our project and our growth, and to maintain our position in the Premier League. I think we will have to add something else, ”he said.

As reported Infobae last week, Bielsa will require incorporations to make the qualitative leap that the Premier will require, to accept a continuity offer. “Bielsa will present the specific areas in which they will have to focus and will throw various options on the table. Whether one, five or more are the positions to be reinforced, a short list, a quartet or even a quintet will establish priorities in each one of them ”.

Despite the fact that his future is a mystery, the strategist of 65 years He did not take much rest since just four days after leading his last game (4-0 win over Charlton) he was present this Sunday in the clash between Everton and Bournemouth, which ended 3-1 in favor of the visitor who lost the category anyway. The image in which he is seen wearing masks, along with a collaborator arriving at one of the stalls of the Goodison Park, It was quickly disseminated on social networks and from the British media slipped that the coach is already "spying" on his possible adversaries for the next campaign. In this way, despite the fact that there is still no official confirmation, fans of the Leeds cling to that this postcard takes for granted that Bielsa will remain in charge of the West Yorkshire team.

