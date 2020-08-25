Leeds is one step away from hiring a Spanish league figure who was close to playing for Barcelona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rodrigo Moreno could become a new Leeds United player from Marcelo Bielsa (REUTERS / Sergio Pérez)

Marcelo Bielsa achieved a milestone in the history of Leeds United. Thanks to the work of the Argentine coach, the West Yorkshire team confirmed their return to the Premier League after 16 years of frustrations. Heading into the start of the new season, the club’s leadership continues to make progress in hiring new footballers, pending confirmation that the Loco will renew his contract to continue leading the team that became champion of The Championship, the second category of English football.

In this way, and after announcing the arrival of several young players of enormous projection, Leeds would aim to close the arrival of one of the best strikers in the Spanish league. As reported by the Madrid press, in this case the newspapers AS and Brand, the general director of the English institution, the Italian Andrea Radrizzani, landed in Spain to negotiate for Rodrigo Moreno Machado, the Valencia striker.

Known in the world of football as Rodrigo, the forward who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and later became a Spanish national, would be the one targeted to reinforce the Leeds offensive, which on September 12 will debut against Liverpool, the last champion of the Premier League, away at the stadium Anfield. Estimates from the Madrid media indicate that the transfer could take place in a sum close to 40 million euros.

Rodrigo scored 59 goals in 220 games with the Valencia shirt (REUTERS / Hannah McKay)

Faced with the economic situation that was generated by the coronavirus pandemic, Valencia would need to sell to increase the club’s treasury and Rodrigo’s option would be one of those that would generate the most income for the institution which finished the last edition of La Liga in ninth position, out of the qualifying positions for the European cups. This need would also solve the form of payment of the tip, since the directives of the Spanish team would accept that Leeds pay the footballer’s pass in installments or even generate a loan with a purchase obligation after a time to be defined.

It is important to remember that Rodrigo was one step away from being transferred to Barcelona. At the beginning of this year, after the Culé institution fired Ernesto Valverde as coach and after the arrival of Quique Setién as a substitute, the forward was appointed by the leadership chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu to replace Luis Suárez, who in January last an arthroscopy was performed on his left knee. After the failed negotiations, the striker who finally arrived at the Blaugrana team was the Danish Martin Braithwaite, from Leganés.

Forward Joe Gelhardt, became the first reinforcement of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds (Photo: leedsunited.com)

Pending the resolution on the arrival of the forward, Leeds have already added three youth players. The first reinforcement was the 18-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt, ex Wigan, which was added for a figure in excess of a million dollars. The second was the right back Cody Drameh (also 18 years old), ex Fulham, for which they disbursed more than half a million dollars. They both signed until 2024. And the gleaming jewel acquired was the 16-year-old attacker from Northern Ireland. Charlie Allen which, in principle, will work with the Sub 18. He arrived from the Linfield of his country and will remain in West Yorkshire until 2023.

While the new member of the Premier League awaits the debut and awaits the renewal of Bielsa, the FA announced that the Whites’ midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, a key piece in the team of the Argentine coach, was summoned by the coach of the English team, Gareth Southgate, to face what will be the matches corresponding to the UEFA Nations League against Iceland and Denmark, to be played on September 5 and 8.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The particularity that unites all the signings that Bielsa made to play the Premier League with Leeds

The Premier League unveiled its fixture: the demanding start that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds will have