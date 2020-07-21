Leeds de Bielsa will try to hire Cavani to shake up the Premier League pass market: "We have thought of him"

Ayatollah Khamenei met for the first time with the premier of Iraq and reminded him that the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and commander of the Al Quds Forces died when he was in Baghdad on January 3. "They killed their guest at his house, it is not a trivial matter," he said.
July 21, 2020
1 Min Read
