Lecco Film Fest, the interview with Violante Placido: women in the cinema

From July 31st to August 2nd the first edition of the Lecco Film Fest – Women beyond the screens, a cultural event dedicated to the world of cinema and the female universe, capable of attracting the attention of an entire city, with very welcome guests who alternated in the heart of the city center.

Promoted by the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo, Rivista del Cinematografo and Confindustria Lecco and Sondrio, the Lecco Film Fest reserved a very interesting program for the participants, recalling important names in Italian entertainment.

During the event the singer Paola Turci, the journalists Tiziana Ferrario and Gianni Riotta, the actresses alternated Matilde Gioli, Violante Placido and Chiara Francini, with the directors Elisa Amoruso and Antonietta De Lillo. Godmother of this first edition of the festival was Maria Grazia Cucinotta, welcomed with great warmth by those present on the Lecco lakeside.

Most of the festival guests arrived in the city via a speedboat on the lake, only to be greeted by journalists and photographers in tow.

Among the most anticipated profiles of the first edition of the Lecco Film Fest, Violante Placido was one of the first known faces to reach the city and in the first evening of the festival she also performed in a singing performance.

Women in the cinema and daughters of art

Q: What emotions do you feel in participating in a festival in its first edition dedicated to the female universe?

R: I am very pleased and surprised, because being in its first edition and a short time after the lockdown it was difficult to think of being able to complete it, in such a complicated situation, with many people afraid and some even paralyzed regarding the decisions to be made. . So if today we managed to go all the way, despite everything seemed to be rowing against it, it could be a way to start again.

Q: At the presentation of the event it was said that "the economy is important but alone it is not able to restart society. The community restarts if people leave". Do you agree with this statement?

R: Of course, I firmly believe that. And then doing it in such an evocative place like this reminds me a little of Venice, I almost wanted to dive into this beautiful lake. I truly believe that people are fundamental to restarting communities, often those who decide do not really take into account the direction in which people are going. Cinema can be really important from this point of view.

D: You are a woman but also a daughter of art. In a world of work where we often talk about inequalities between the male and female gender but which does not make life easy for the children of art, even and above all in the show business, which of the two conditions has suffered most?

R: Definitely both. However, just the fact of being an artist is a choice that can make you suffer, then a person decides to go on even if it can still be tiring to find a point of arrival. We must remember that it remains a privilege that is not given to you, but taking risks is part of this type of path and often you are also rewarded.

D: This festival takes place in a city that has suffered and still suffers from the lack of cinema in recent years. Could it be a turning point, also from this point of view?

R: Absolutely yes. I think giving space to what is missing can certainly be important. I wish the citizens good luck and I hope we can discover that if the interest is there and if it is given there, something can change. To be a first edition you can see the work behind it and the commitment that has been put into it. I am very happy to participate in this review.