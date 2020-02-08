LeBron's tribute to Kobe Bryant that thrilled the Staples Center

The figure of Kobe Bryant is still remembered in the Staples CenterIn addition to being honored off the court with multiple tributes, flowers, photos, and crowds in his honor, there are also some who remember him on the track.

This is the case of LeBron James, whom we saw very affected in the first game without Kobe in the stands dedicating a few words and exciting the entire Staples Center. Well, he has done it again, this time in the middle of the game. James recovers a ball and imitates one of the most epic plays of the 'Black Mamba' with that eight of his initial stage with the Angels.

The play is traced, a race of almost the entire track to face the hoop and with a twist in the air matear and sink the ball in the hoop. The play was a show, just as Bryant did, and consequently the tribute to his friend who moved the Staples Center, and not only that, but that soon it went viral on networks and even LeBron James published it on his Instagram.