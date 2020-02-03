LeBron James's toughest words to Kobe Bryant in the first game after his death

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Los Angeles Lakers forward delivered an emotional speech in honor of his "brother" Kobe Bryant in the team's first game since the helicopter accident in which the former player lost his life with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

James began reading the names of the nine victims of the tragedy and then grabbed a paper containing his speech prepared, but threw it to the ground to speak from the heart.

"Laker Nation, man, I'm going straight from the heart"James said in the face of a shrill applause from the exhausted crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I see it as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, broken body, recovery, determination to be the best possible"he said about Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Lakers.

"Tonight we celebrate the boy who came here at 18 years old, he retired at 38 and probably became the best father we've ever seen in the last three years, "he said about his role as father of four daughters.

"Kobe is a brother to me and throughout my career the only thing we shared was that determination to win and be great. Together with my teammates, I want to continue his legacy not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball game we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. "

LeBron's speech, in Spanish, in honor of Kobe Bryant "In the words of Kobe, Mamba out, but in our words, we will not forget you. You are eternal." pic.twitter.com/PL3wu3yVea – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) February 1, 2020

"Then, in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out," he said about Bryant's famous closing after his last game at The Lakers in April 2016. "But in the words of us, he doesn't forget," he said. "Live in brother".

The players, coaches and fans were drying their tears from their eyes after James' comments.