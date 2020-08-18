LeBron James with the new Tune Squad jersey in the first Space Jam 2 teaser!

Share it:

The NBA basketball player LeBron James showed his uniform of Tune Squad in a short promotional teaser by Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, official sequel to the cult starring Michael Jordan once again produced by Warner Bros.

The shirt is noticeably different from the one revealed earlier this year, however the dark colors indicate that this could be the away shirt of the Tune Squad, while the white one shared in recent months (and similar to that of the original film) will remain the home shirt. You can see the new teaser at the bottom of the article, along with the t-shirts published a few weeks ago. What do you think?

Published in 1996, Space Jam saw Michael Jordan as himself teaming up with the Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against a group of aliens bent on turning them into their theme park attractions. The sequel New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Duncan Henderson and Maverick Carter, and features in the cast – in addition to the NBA champion – also Don Cheadle as the villain and Sonequa Martin-Green.

The expected release date is July 16, 2021.

For other insights, discover all the details of Space Jam 2, whose work has continued in recent months even during the Coronavirus pandemic.