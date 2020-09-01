LeBron James’ son joins the FaZe Clan, Post Malone invests in Envy Gaming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

More and more celebrities are dedicated to the world of eSports, among these we also find the rapper and artist Post Malone, which has recently acquired a stake in the company Envy Gaming.

Post Malone thus becomes co-owner of various franchises brought together under Envy Gaming, including i Dallas Fuel (Overwatch League) e Dallas Empire (Call of Duty World League). Post Malone was born in Texas and therefore it is not surprising the desire to invest in an eSports reality that has its roots in this state, moreover it has always been a gamer and has recently renewed its collaboration with the HyperX brand.

Other news related to the world of eSports is the Bronny James debut in the FaZe Clan. The name might not tell you much but this is LeBron James’ 15 year old son, Bronny will use the nom de guerre FaZe Bronny and will compete in Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone. Bronny James is an American basketball promise (as was his father as a teenager) and is already a celebrity on social media with over 4.3 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 Twitch subscribers.