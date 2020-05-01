LeBron James shows logo and title of Space Jam 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it has taken a long time to get it through, the Space Jam sequel makes its way to theaters without anyone being able to stop it now that it has a confirmed logo and Space Jam: A New Legacy by title.

Once again it is LeBron James, basketball legend, the main promoter of this madness that will serve as a continuation of the film that already premiered in 1997, pitting a good collection of characters from the Looney Tunes factory with basketball stars and other celebrities.

The confirmed cast includes Don Cheadle as the main villain, Sonequa Martin-Green as LeBron's wife, who plays himself, and Ceyair J. Wright as James' eldest son.

The rest of the cast is made up of rumors, but the names that have sounded so far are those of Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, among other NBA stars. and WNBA.

At the time, filming material was leaked that would also reveal the presence of multiple Warner Bros. licensed characters such as Joker, The Mask and Pennywise, hinting that a select collection of some of the most characteristic characters will pass through this film. of these studies.

At the moment Space Jam: A New Legacy is dated July 16, 2021 and it will be that day when you arrive at the movie theaters if nothing goes wrong and there is a delay on the way.