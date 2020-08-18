LeBron James showed the new shirt he will use in Space Jam 2 and the video went viral

Share it:

LeBron James unveiled the Space Jam 2 jersey

Over the years, Lebron James he became more than just a great basketball player. Precisely, he took advantage of all his ability on the court to transcend his sport and became an attractive character for brands. Besides that, he is one of the most important activists in the fight against racial equality in the United States and also created a multiplatform content production company. All at the same time while trying to be NBA champion again for the fourth time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But beyond that, the next American summer will put James at the center of the Hollywood scene: on July 16, 2021 it will be released Space jam 2, the sequel to the series that premiered in 1996 with Michael Jordan as an exclusive figure next to Looney tunes. And in the last hours, through the platform Uninterrupted, which is owned by the current number 23 of the Lakers, a short video was released as a presentation of the shirt that the Tune Squad will have, the team for which LeBron will play in the second part of the film.

Unlike the outfit Jordan wore in the original film, the shirt and pants are not white. It also does not have the team logo in the center of the jacket. In the design of the new kit the color green and the classic brand of cartoons predominate whose main character is the rabbit Bugs Bunn. This logo is shared between the shirt and shorts. A salient detail? The 6 can be seen on the left side of James' left leg, so it is presumed that it was the number chosen by the three-time NBA champion.

Another image of what the Space Jam saga will be with LeBron James as the protagonist

It is important to remember that the movie was filmed in mid-2019. Once LeBron's Lakers could not qualify for the playoffs last season, the former player from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat took advantage of his free time to train at the home of Jimmy Goldstein, a great fan of the franchise. Californian and of the league -according to him he attends 100 games per season-, which has a residence in Beverly Hills. The mansion, which was built in 1963, is very famous in the United States for having served as a location for the filming of several Hollywood films such as Charlie's Angels, The Big Lebowski and The Bandit Life, starring Bruce Willis.

Waiting for what will be data on how the plot of the second part of the saga will be a box office success, since it raised more than $ 200 million when he had the legendary number 23 of the Chicago Bulls as his star performer, it is a fact that several stars of the most important league in the world of basketball will also be part of the new version of Space Jam, something similar to what happened with the first installment.

LeBron James training while filming Space Jam 2

One of the players who shared the set with Lebron will be his teammate, Antonhy Davis. Klay thompsonA three-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, he was also one of the basketball players who became an actor for a few days. Damian Lillard, star of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Diana Taurasi, one of the most recognized players in the WNBA, the professional basketball league in the United States and the daughter of Argentine parents, joined the cast of a movie that is expected by basketball fans.

