LeBron James makes history in the Lakers' victory over the Luka Doncic Mavericks

The eave Lebron James, of Los Angeles Lakers, was again protagonist in the day of the NBA when reaching a new historical personal brand and claim, on the eve of his 35th birthday, that he remains the King in the best basketball league in the world.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets of Denver and Thunder of Oklahoma City got two important wins and the New Orleans Pelicans surprised the Houston Rockets, who played the game without their three best players.

James advanced the celebration of his birthday, which will be this Monday, and he did it with the mark of arriving at 9,000 assists as a professional, the ninth that achieves it, in addition to giving another victory to the Lakers, who beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 and their star the Slovenian base-escort Luka Doncic.

The former Lakers star was also a luxury spectator, Kobe Bryant, who hugged James during the game and Doncic, who has him as the hero who always wanted to imitate since he was a child, shook his hand at the end of the match.

Anthony Davis, With 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two ball recoveries, four losses, and a plug, he was in charge of leading the attack of the Lakers (26-7), who follow leading leaders in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference .

But James would be the great protagonist of the night when in the absence of 4:35 minutes to conclude the first quarter he was in charge of giving an in-depth pass to Davis, who with a mate scored the basket that allowed his partner to join from the select list of the biggest of the NBA. Then James finished the game with a double-double of 13 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two ball recoveries.

Doncic, without success in the triples

The Slovenian, who did not have his best individual performance and inspiring inspiration, in addition to suffering a spectacular fall on his back in the absence of 2:02 minutes to conclude the second quarter, luckily without negative consequences, he led the Mavericks with 19 points.

But Doncic was far from the triple double, the ninth of the season, – league leader – that last night had won against the Golden State Warriors. The former Real Madrid player scored just 5 of 14 field shots and missed the six triple attempts he made, but made up his final contribution by being perfect from the 9-9 personnel line.

Doncic also delivered seven assists and captured four rebounds, including three defenders in the 30 minutes he was on the Staples Center track. While he recovered two balls, but did not have the best control by losing six, of the 18 that the team added, in addition to committing three personal fouls.