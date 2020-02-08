“Leave her alone!”: Silvia Pinal defends her Alejandra Guzmán for criticism of her face

Due to the obvious and drastic changes he has suffered on his face, Alejandra Guzmán He has become the target of criticism and mockery; but his mom, Silvia PinalHe defended her.

The mythical actress opined about all memes that have emerged from their La Guzmán and asked to be left alone. Pinal He said his daughter is pretty, but said he does not know that it is a meme

The memes? What is that? Oh my poor daughter, my God, leave her alone! She is pretty and if she is not pretty, it is because of something that was done wrong. "

Silvia he said that lately he hasn't seen Alexandra, but she knows that she is very happy and that she is already very big, so that she scolds her for anything.

I have not seen her, I see her well and I see her happy. You don't have to change things. I think she's too old to scold her and I think she's going to scold me. ”

With information from El Heraldo de México

It may interest you:

"I think there is no more Badabun, friends"; Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals her future (VIDEO)