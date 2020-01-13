Leave everything you are doing and see these photos of the reunion of the actresses of 'Friends'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been 15 years (15 !!!) since the end of 'Friends', but today, the series still has a legion of followers who laugh at you for the rest. Therefore, when Jennifer Aniston succumbed to universe 3.0 and opened an Instagram account, the Internet went wild. It is not for less, because the truth is that it is leaving us true 'momentazos'. The actress premiered in a big way with the photo that precisely more 'hype' could generate. We don't have to tell you which one, right? Yes, that of all the actors in the series together. And of course, it was a real BOOM.

Jennifer continues to rejoice the lives of 'Friends' fans, because we love being able to see that today, the actresses who starred in such an incredible series continue to maintain a good friendship: They have gathered again! And we have the photo of such 'momentazo' on Instagram. Jennifer, who is taking a liking to that of social networks, has shared this image in which it appears next to Courtney Cox Y Lisa Kudrov. "Hello from the girls on the other side of the hall," he added.

Will they be celebrating something? The return of 'Friends', perhaps? Who knows! (we love to dream).

The reunion of the actresses of 'Friends'

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrov (a.k.a Phoebe) has also wanted to share the images of this reunion on Instagram with a message that has seemed most tender to us. "Happiness. And more happiness," he added to this beautiful picture.

Okay, very nice photos, but where are Joey, Chandler and Ross? Sorry, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Will they all meet soon? It would be a hoot, things as they are.